MADRID (AP)Elche conceded a second-half equalizer in a 1-1 home draw against Mallorca on Monday, remaining the only winless team in the Spanish league after eight rounds.

The host went ahead early when Ezequiel Ponce scored with a header in the 15th minute, but Mallorca equalized from a penalty kick converted by Vedat Muriqi in the 71st.

Both teams had players red-carded. Elche lost Lucas Boye in the 61st and Mallorca saw Muriqi sent off in the 85th. Boye entered the match only four minutes before being issued red for a dangerous foul.

It was the second draw in eight matches for Elche, which had lost five in a row.

Mallorca stayed in 12th place with nine points from eight matches.

The match was delayed by 30 minutes because of heavy rains.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are at the top of the standings with the same points. The Catalan club is ahead on goal difference. The rivals play the first clasico of the season on Sunday in Madrid.

