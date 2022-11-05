ELON, N.C. (AP)Jalen Hampton rushed for two touchdowns, Skyler Davis made his fifth field goal of the season from 50-plus yards and Elon beat Albany 27-3 on Saturday.

Hampton opened the scoring with a 16-yard run and Malik Griffin had a 36-yarder early in the second quarter. Hampton added a 5-yard TD run in the second quarter and Davis kicked a 52-yard field goal for a 24-3 at halftime. Davis added a 23-yard make in the fourth.

Davis, who set a school record last week on a 53-yarder, increased his season total to 10 makes of 40 yards or more.

Matthew McKay was 16 of 24 for 132 yards passing with no touchdowns or interceptions for Elon (7-3, 5-2). Jackson Parham caught seven passes for 82 yards.

Reese Poffenbarger threw for 161 yards with an interception for Albany (2-7, 1-5). Todd Sibley carried it 20 times for 111 yards.

—

