LONDON (AP)With an NFL-style leap and a spectacular one-handed grounding, Jonny May scored the pick of England's six tries against Italy in a 41-18 bonus-point win that kickstarted its Six Nations title defense on Saturday.

A 28th straight victory over the Azzurri was not without its faults for the champions, however, with sloppy passing and loose defense giving the Italians some joy in an open match inside an empty Twickenham.