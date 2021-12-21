Embiid has 41 points, 10 rebounds, 76ers top Celtics 108-103

BOSTON (AP)Joel Embiid scored 17 of his 41 points in the fourth quarter, hitting three jumpers in the final minutes and three free throws in the last four seconds to ice it as the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Boston Celtics 108-103 on Monday night.

With both teams fighting COVID-19 outbreaks, Embiid also had 10 rebounds and a steal on the Celtics’ last-chance inbound pass while playing 40 minutes, 14 seconds – a season high for a game that didn’t go to overtime.

Seth Curry scored 26 points and Tobias Harris had 25 for Philadelphia.

Jaylen Brown scored 30 points, Jayson Tatum had 17 and Enes Kanter Freedom had 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Celtics, who had seven players in COVID-19 protocol, with Robert Williams III a late scratch for personal reasons.

WARRIORS 113, KINGS 98

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Stephen Curry scored 30 points as the Warriors celebrated him for the 3-point record in his first home game since breaking Ray Allen’s mark, and Golden State held off Sacramento in a matchup of short-handed rivals.

Curry received a video tribute in the first quarter with highlights of the two-time MVP setting the record during the Warriors’ 105-96 victory over the Knicks last Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. He passed Allen’s 2,973 3s that were tops for 10 years.

Draymond Green notched his franchise-leading 31st career triple-double and first this season with 16 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists on a night his son, Draymond Jr., was just as big of a star working as a towel and equipment kid.

Tyrese Haliburton had 24 points and 11 assists to lead Sacramento, which was down six players plus interim head coach Alvin Gentry. Assistant Doug Christie stepped in as acting coach.

THUNDER 102, GRIZZLIES 99

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 23 points, Josh Giddey added 19 points and 11 assists, and Oklahoma City beat Ja Morant and Memphis.

Morant returned from injury and the league’s COVID-19 protocols after a 12-game absence and finished with 16 points. Desmond Bane led Memphis with 25 points and Dillon Brooks scored 19.

The Thunder overcame an 89-84 deficit in the final 4:36 and took the lead for good at 96-95 on Giddey’s layup with 50 seconds remaining.

The last time these teams met, the Grizzlies set an NBA record for margin of victory in a 152-79 thrashing.

BULLS 133, ROCKETS 118

CHICAGO (AP) – DeMar DeRozan scored 26 points and Chicago beat Houston.

DeRozan, who scored 38 points in Sunday’s win over the Lakers after missing three games due to the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols, received help from five teammates who scored in double figures.

The Bulls never trailed and led by 25 points during the first half. They have won two consecutive games and six of their last eight.

Christian Wood had 23 points and 11 rebounds, but the Rockets lost for the fifth time in seven games. Jae’Sean Tate added 16 points.

JAZZ 112, HORNETS 102

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Rudy Gobert had 23 points and 21 rebounds to lead Utah over Charlotte.

Bojan Bogandovic added 23 points for the Jazz, who blew a 22-point lead but finished strong to snap a two-game home losing streak. Donovan Mitchell chipped in 21.

LaMelo Ball led Charlotte with 21 points and 11 assists before fouling out in the final minute. Miles Bridges added 21 points and 10 rebounds.

Terry Rozier chipped in 20 points but the Hornets could not fully overcome another dismal start and dropped their third straight on the road.

SPURS 116, CLIPPERS 92

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Dejounte Murray delivered his third triple-double in five games with 24 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists, and San Antonio beat Los Angeles.

Jakob Poeltl added 17 points and 11 rebounds, while Doug McDermott scored 16 points as the Spurs improved to 2-1 on their four-game road trip. Murray also had a triple-double in a victory Friday at Utah and now has six triple-doubles on the season.

Paul George had 25 points for the Clippers after missing the previous five games with a sprained right elbow. Ivica Zubac added 12 points and 12 rebounds for Los Angeles, while Terance Mann had 11 points as the Clippers lost for the third consecutive time.

