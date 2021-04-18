Enders gets 30th career win with Pro Stock victory in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP)Erica Enders went from nearly not qualifying to winning the Pro Stock finale in the DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday.

In her 300th career start, the back-to-back world champ earned her 30th career win with a run of 6.656 seconds at 205.88 mph in the final round in her Chevrolet Camaro. Enders slipped into the qualifying field at No. 13 on her last attempt on Saturday and became the first Pro Stock racer to win from that spot since 2006.

Steve Torrence in Top Fuel, Bob Tasca III in Funny Car and Ryan Oehler in Pro Stock Motorcycle also won in their respective categories at the second race of the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season.

Torrence, who has won three straight world titles, went 3.823 at 321.73 in the final round in his dragster to get his 41st career victory and first this season.

Tasca earned his first victory in nearly two years and seventh overall with a run of 3.938 at 328.46 in his Mustang.

Oehler got his second career victory on his EBR, going 6.911 seconds at 194.83 mph in the final round.

The season resumes April 30 with the Lucas Oil NHRA Southern Nationals at Atlanta Dragway.