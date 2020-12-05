England prop Vunipola out of Autumn Nations Cup final

LONDON (AP)England prop Mako Vunipola was ruled out of the Autumn Nations Cup final against France by an Achilles problem.

Vunipola was injured last weekend in the final group match against Wales and failed a fitness test on Saturday, a day before the final at Twickenham.

Ellis Genge was promoted into the starting XV from the reserves, and Joe Marler brought in as loosehead prop cover.

”It’s a big loss missing a player of Mako’s caliber, but what an exciting prospect having Ellis step in. We won’t lose much in terms of energy,” England hooker Jamie George said. ”Ellis deserves his chance as he has really stepped up this campaign.”

