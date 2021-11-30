England women’s soccer team sweeps to record win: 20-0

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

DONCASTER, England (AP)The England women’s team posted the biggest win in its history on Tuesday, routing Latvia 20-0 in a World Cup qualifier.

There were 10 different scorers and four had hat tricks – including Ellen White, who became the team’s all-time leading scorer and now has 48 goals for her country. England beat Latvia 10-0 in Riga in late October.

England’s previous biggest win was 13-0 against Hungary in 2005.

Other lopsided victories Tuesday included Ireland beating Georgia 11-0 and identical 8-0 scores for Spain over Scotland and Austria over Luxembourg.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51