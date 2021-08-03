Eriksen returns to Milan after cardiac arrest at Euros

MILAN (AP)Inter Milan midfielder Christian Eriksen is back in Italy for the first time since his near-tragic collapse at the European Championship.

Italian media reports Eriksen landed in Milan on Tuesday and has already met with Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta.

In one of the scariest scenes in soccer history, Eriksen fell face-first onto the field during Denmark’s opening match against Finland on June 12. His teammates formed a protective wall around him as medical workers resuscitated him with a defibrillator.

The 29-year-old Eriksen spent a week in the hospital, where he had a type of pacemaker fitted, before going home to Denmark to recover. He has also undergone a raft of medical tests to discover the cause for the cardiac arrest.

Eriksen will undergo further tests in Italy and is not expected to be back on a soccer field for at least six months.

Depending on the cause of the cardiac arrest and the nature of his treatment, he could be prohibited from playing in Italy but could continue his career in England or the Netherlands where the rules are different.

