Ertel scores 19 to carry UAB over East Tennessee State 65-61

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP)Michael Ertel posted 19 points as UAB narrowly beat East Tennessee State 65-61 on Saturday.

Jalen Benjamin had 16 points for UAB (6-0). Trey Jemison added 12 rebounds and three blocks.

Ledarrius Brewer had 18 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for the Buccaneers (1-3). Silas Adheke added 10 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.

