Esposito leads Sacramento St. past Montana 89-83 in 2OT

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP)Ethan Esposito tied his career high scoring 26 points and Sacramento State beat Montana 89-83 in double overtime on Saturday.

Esposito sank 12 of 14 foul shots and grabbed nine rebounds. Bryce Fowler added 25 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the Hornets.

Zach Chappell scored 10 points for Sacramento State (6-3, 4-2 Big Sky Conference) and William FitzPatrick added six rebounds.

Brandon Whitney scored a season-high 28 points for the Grizzlies (7-8, 3-5). Cameron Parker scored a season-high 20 points and Kyle Owens had 14 points and seven rebounds.

Sacramento State avenged its 78-66 defeat against the Grizzlies on Thursday.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com