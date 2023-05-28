Marshall, Texas (KETK)- A few weeks ago the ETBU baseball team hosted and played in their first-ever DIII regional tournament, then this weekend, they played in their first super regional.

Now the Tigers are headed to the World Series for the first time, and hoping when they return, they’ll bring back their first national championship.

ETBU baseball made program history on Saturday, beating the La Verne Leopards in a best-of-three super regional, but the Tigers don’t plan on history stopping now.

“40 wins in a 40-game season and these guys earned every one of them. And the fact that we get to finish it off with a trip to Cedar Rapids and we get to stay on, you know, with these guys again, for another week, that’s what it’s all about,” said head coach Jared Hood.

“In these two weeks, it’s been everything that we’ve worked for from the start of the fall and this group has come together as a family. This is something we’ve dreamed of and we know we’re capable of now for sure,” added Carson Wilson.

The Tigers are no strangers to adversity, so much so, they’ve made it their new friend. After giving up a lead in game two they bounced back to win game three.

“And just the way that we lost, you know, we kind of had the wheels fall off a little bit and, you know, guys start starting to get sped up a little bit. But and to their credit, they found a way to take it to get back to their center and to go out and compete,” explained Coach Hood.

“Putting on for my teammates, getting this dugout fired up. And I knew that’s what we had to do. After losing a heartbreaker in game one. We had to get some fire in the dugout and with our fans, man, it was just amazing,” smiled Wilson.

The Tigers coaching staff feels they are able to play with anyone because of the hard work of battling each other in practice.

“We told all the guys all year long, you know, the best team that you’re going to play is in an inter-squad in practice and it’s going to be against us, you know, and these guys have absolutely taken that to heart. And, they’ve gone out and scratched and clawed and really grown together as a unit and a team and, you know, to see them accomplish their dreams,” said Coach Hood.

“It’s a testament to our hard work. We work extremely hard in the fall and coming into the spring and we put ourselves through the wringer in the first couple of weeks of the season that might have set us back, but it’s helped us to be a dominant force in the long run,” added Wilson.

Coach Hood is proud of how his team fought all season long, winning 40 games and putting ETBU baseball on the map.

“It all comes full circle and, you know, for everybody to be successful, you know, from the players, the coaching staff, everybody, man, it’s just it’s a breath of fresh air. And, you know, and I think, you know, people be talking about it for a while,” declared Coach Hood.

“Definitely a statement and there have definitely been some people doubting us, especially in the past couple of years and I think we’ve proved to everyone that we’re here to play and we’re here to win,” exclaimed Wilson.

Now the Tigers gear up for the trip to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, hoping to bring some hardware back to Marshall, for the first time.