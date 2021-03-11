Evan Mobley leads No. 24 USC into meeting with Utah

No. 24 Southern California would have won its first conference title since 1985 had it not been for a late-season 71-61 loss at Utah.

The second-seeded Trojans (21-6) will get another shot at the seventh-seeded Utes (12-12) when the teams meet Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 Conference tournament in Las Vegas.

Even USC’s Andy Enfield, the conference’s coach of the year, doesn’t quite know what to expect from his team.

“We don’t have a single player on the team that’s played in the Pac-12 tournament, and we have just one that’s been in the NCAA Tournament,” Enfield said, “so it’s going to be an exciting couple weeks here.”

The Trojans are led by 7-foot freshman Evan Mobley, who swept the Pac-12’s top honors by being selected player of the year, freshman of the year and defensive player of the year. Mobley averages 16.1 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game.

Guard Tahj Eaddy, a transfer from Santa Clara, has helped guide the USC offense. He made a 3-pointer with 1.4 seconds remaining in a 64-63 victory against rival UCLA in the regular-season finale. Fellow transfers Drew Peterson (Rice) and Isaiah White (Utah Valley) start for the Trojans, and Chevez Goodwin (Wofford) is a key reserve.

“In a year like this, where it’s tough to build that chemistry, it could’ve easily not worked,” Eaddy said. “But it’s the talent level on this team. If we weren’t as talented, it would take longer for us to get adjusted. Maybe we wouldn’t have gotten this far.”

The Trojans, of course, have their sights set on going further.

“Postseason success means a lot for programs, especially programs like USC, which hasn’t had much,” Enfield said. “We’d certainly like to add to that. But that’s not crossing our minds right now. We’re just happy to have the opportunity we have in front of us.”

The next chance comes against a Utah team that advanced with a 98-95 victory against Washington in the opening round Wednesday.

Timmy Allen scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Alfonso Plummer added 21 points on 6-for-11 shooting from 3-point range for the balanced Utes. All five starters plus reserve Riley Battin scored in double digits.

The Utes led by 19 points with 5:08 left before the Huskies rallied late.

For the second consecutive game, Utah just missed reaching the 100-point mark. The Utes defeated Arizona State 98-59 in their regular-season finale.

“I just think we’re moving the ball well and making open shots,” Allen said. “We’ve come with the same approach to practice throughout the year, whether we win or lose. We’ve had a couple skids, but we’ve had the same approach, same mentality, and we’ve tried to stick to it. We’re excited for (Thursday), we’re excited to still be here.”

The Utes also enter the quarterfinal matchup knowing they’ve held Mobley to a combined 14 points, 13 rebounds and just seven shot attempts in the two meetings between the schools this season. The Trojans won the first matchup 64-46 at Los Angeles on Jan. 2 despite Mobley managing only three points.

“It’s crazy to think you’re going to shut him down, but it’s important to impose your will a little bit, be as physical as you can,” Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak said. “He’s a load, evidenced by the accolades and what he’s meant for their team.”

