JACKSON, Miss. (AP)Ken Evans’ 18 points helped Jackson State defeat Bethune-Cookman 70-66 on Saturday night.

Evans also contributed five rebounds for the Tigers (5-14, 4-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Trace Young added 13 points, going 10 for 10 from the line, and he also had eight rebounds. Chase Adams shot 5 for 10, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Zion Harmon led the Wildcats (6-13, 2-4) in scoring, finishing with 20 points. Bethune-Cookman also got 15 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals from Marcus Garrett. In addition, Kevin Davis had nine points and nine rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.