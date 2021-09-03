Evans 3 TDs lifts E. Michigan past St. Francis (PA) 35-15

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP)Samson Evans scored three, short rushing first-half touchdowns and Eastern Michigan beat FCS-member St. Francis (Pa.) 35-15 on Friday night in the season opener for both teams.

Evans, who finished the game with 11 yards rushing, scored a pair of 1-yard runs in the first quarter for a 14-0 lead before Jawon Hamilton ploughed in from 2-yards out for a three-score lead in the second.

The Red Flash got on the board when Marques DeShields carried it in from 2-yards out and Samson closed the half with a 4-yard scoring run.

Darius Boone’s 4-yard touchdown run with 8:24 left in the third made it 35-7. Boone ran for 107 yards on 22 carries.

Kahtero Summers caught five passes for 115 yards for St. Francis.

