PRINCETON, N.J. (AP)Tosan Evbuomwan scored 17 points as Princeton beat Cornell 89-82 on Friday night.

Evbuomwan was 8 of 12 shooting and 1 of 4 from the free throw line for the Tigers (15-6, 6-2 Ivy League). Matt Allocco added 16 points while shooting 3 for 7 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 9 of 10 from the free throw line, and they also had five rebounds and five assists. Blake Peters shot 5 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points.

The Big Red (15-6, 5-3) were led by Chris Manon, who posted 23 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Isaiah Gray added 13 points and two steals for Cornell. In addition, Sean Hansen finished with 12 points.

Both teams next play Saturday. Princeton hosts Columbia while Cornell visits Pennsylvania.

