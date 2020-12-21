Evee lifts Rice past New Orleans 73-62

HOUSTON (AP)Travis Evee had 18 points as Rice topped New Orleans 73-62 on Monday.

Riley Abercrombie and Quincy Olivari each added 14 points for Rice (6-2).

Rodney Carson Jr. had 15 points for the Privateers (1-7), whose losing streak reached four games. Lamont Berzat added 14 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

