Evee scores 24 to lead Rice over Pepperdine 82-63

HOUSTON (AP)Travis Evee had 24 points as Rice defeated Pepperdine 82-63 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Carl Pierre had 13 points for Rice. Mylyjael Poteat added 10 points.

Houston Mallette had 18 points for the Waves (0-1). Mike Mitchell Jr. added 11 points.

