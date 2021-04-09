Everton-Brighton & Hove Albion Preview

Carlo Ancelotti knows Everton have to take heed from their draw to Crystal Palace, after wasteful finishing cost them two points against the Eagles.

Everton face Brighton and Hove Albion on Monday, having been pegged back late on by Michy Batshuayi’s goal in their previous outing.

James Rodriguez opened the scoring for Everton, but the Toffees – who are chasing European qualification – were left to rue missed chances, with Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin particularly wasteful.

“The biggest lesson is that when you have the possibility to kill the game, you have to kill the game, because in football, until the last second you never know what’s going to happen,” said Ancelotti.

“It is a big fight for the European positions and we are there. We could do better, at home we could do much better but we have to say that we had a fantastic run away. This is the reason we are in the fight now.

“Richarlison & Calvert-Lewin have really good ability in the box. Usually they are really clinical. Against Palace, they were not. What can I say to them? I am really satisfied with them. If the team is able to give them the same chances that they had against Palace, they are going to score.”

Everton have only lost one of their last 10 away league games, though that defeat came against their last such fixture, against Chelsea last month, and they have taken just one point from the last nine on offer.

“Before that, they had three straight wins,” said Graham Potter when asked what he thought of Everton’s recent form. “It depends which statistic you want to focus on.

“They’ve invested heavily, got a top manager, fighting at the top end of the table, so we expect a difficult match, it’s as simple as that.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Brighton and Hove Albion – Jakub Moder

Signed in January, Jakub Moder has started Brighton’s last two games, and Potter has been impressed with what he has seen from the 22-year-old, saying: “He’s been adapting to a new club, adapting to a new team, a new league, a new country, so he’s done all of that really well.”

Everton – Jean-Philippe Gbamin

After over 18 months out with successive injury issues, Jean-Philippe Gbamin came on as a substitute against Palace, and though Ancelotti will be cautious with the 25-year-old, he said the former Mainz man has “all the qualities to be a top, top midfielder.”

KEY OPTA FACTS

•Brighton are unbeaten in all three home Premier League matches against Everton (W2 D1), last losing at home to the Toffees in the top-flight in 1982-83.

•Only Dominic Calvert-Lewin (14 goals) has been involved in more Premier League goals for Everton this season than James Rodriguez (10 – six goals, four assists). However, eight of those 10 goal involvements have come at Goodison Park.

•Brighton’s Danny Welbeck has scored in his last two Premier League games, last finding the net in three straight appearances back in January 2014 with Manchester United. He has been involved in more Premier League goals against Everton than he has versus any other side (8 – four goals, four assists).

•Brighton have dropped more points from winning positions than any other side in the Premier League this season coming into this round of games (20), with the Seagulls losing against Man Utd having opened the scoring last time out.

•The home team has won six of the seven Premier League meetings between Brighton and Everton since a 1-1 draw in October 2017.