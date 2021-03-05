Everton-Chelsea Preview

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is eagerly anticipating being able to have fans back in attendance, as the Blues look to continue their top-four push

Tuchel has made a fantastic start at Chelsea since replacing Frank Lampard, going unbeaten so far in all competitions, and Mason Mount’s strike against Liverpool on Thursday sent them into the Champions League places.

Chelsea moved above Everton in the process, with Carlo Ancelotti – one of Tuchel’s many predecessors at Stamford Bridge – bringing the Toffees to west London on Monday.

The fixture will take place a year to the day since Everton lost 4-0 to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge; the last time a full house of spectators were allowed at the ground.

“Football is not the same, because we play for the fans, we play at the highest level for entertainment for our fans and for the supporters. It gives you a certain edge, it gives you a certain energy that you cannot have in an empty stadium,” Tuchel said after the win at Anfield.

“Do we like it? No. Are we grateful that we can still play? Yes, absolutely.

“I cannot wait until our fans are back. It would be a pleasure if they feel the same energy that I feel on the sidelines. This team has everything to entertain our supporters.”

Chelsea face an Everton team in strong form, with Ancelotti’s side having won their last three games, keeping three clean sheets.

Asked if Everton’s chances of making the top four were being underestimated, Ancelotti said: “I don’t know if they underestimate us. Now we have to be focused.

“The dream of the Champions League, it would be fantastic to follow this dream because it is a step in the career of everyone. We are there, in the fight, we are happy to be in the fight, but you need to sacrifice to fight until the end.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Chelsea – Edouard Mendy

While Everton have been clinical lately, they have not created many chances, meaning it could be another quiet day for Mendy, who has kept six clean sheets in his first 10 home Premier League starts, the most by a goalkeeper in their first 10 home starts since Alisson kept seven for Liverpool at Anfield in 2018.

Everton – Richarlison

Richarlison’s winner at West Brom on Thursday was his fourth goal in as many league games – he is the first Brazilian player to have netted in four successive Premier League matches, and he has scored twice against Chelsea in the top flight for Everton, albeit both of those goals have come at Goodison Park.

KEY OPTA FACTS

•Ancelotti is looking to become the first manager in the Premier League era to win away at Stamford Bridge after having managed Chelsea in the competition (P18 D6 L12). He could be the first manager since Dave Sexton in 1974-75 with QPR to complete a top-flight double over the Blues after leaving the club.

•Tuchel could become the first manager in Premier League history to see his side keep a clean sheet in each of his first five home games in charge in the competition. Meanwhile, the Blues are looking to keep five consecutive home league clean sheets for the first time since January 2015.

•Everton’s Gylfi Sigurdsson has scored more Premier League goals against Chelsea than he has vs any other side in the competition (six). However, just one of these goals has come at Stamford Bridge (May 2013 with Tottenham).

•Chelsea have lost three of their last four Premier League meetings with Everton (W1), as many as they had in their previous 15 against them in the competition (W9 D3).

•Only against Leeds United (35 between 1946-2001) have Everton had a longer winless away run in the top-flight than they have at Chelsea, with the Toffees winless in 25 visits to Stamford Bridge since a 1-0 win in November 1994.