Everton-Liverpool Preview

Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool will not carry over any ill feeling from derby draw at Everton earlier in the season.

The Reds were held in controversial fashion at Goodison Park as both Virgil van Dijk and Thiago Alcantara suffered injuries as a result of poor Everton challenges.

A late Liverpool winner was struck off by the VAR, too, in a match that has had a huge bearing on the rest of the champions’ season.

Klopp and his side fumed after the 2-2 draw but are now over the affair, he says, although the manager acknowledged a swift second meeting back in October might have proved problematic.

“Nothing will be carried to tomorrow,” he said on Friday. “A week later, two weeks later, whatever, three weeks later, when we got the diagnosis (for Van Dijk), it was good that we didn’t play Everton again, let me say it like this.

“That’s how it is. We are all human beings and of course it was not nice. But now it is long gone and we just don’t think about that anymore, but it’s still a derby and that’s enough to be motivated at the absolute highest level and trying to play the best possible football you can play.”

Opposite number Carlo Ancelotti was not looking to manage Everton’s aggression, meanwhile.

“It’s important to focus on what we are going to do in the game,” he said. “The strategy, to be brave and confident. After that, to try and play football. In the end, we are going to do that and Liverpool are going to do the same.”

Everton have an awful record against Liverpool, but Ancelotti isn’t dwelling on those past failures.

“The worst that can happen has happened a lot of times in the past,” he said. “I think that we are better compared to the past, so I think we can have more opportunity to get a result.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Liverpool – Mohamed Salah

In form even as his teammates struggle, Salah has scored in each of his past two Premier League appearances for Liverpool but ended on the losing side in both. The last player to score in three in a row in the competition but still lose all three was Michail Antonio in September 2016 for West Ham.

Everton – Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Calvert-Lewin’s return to fitness should provide Everton with a real boost. Eight of his 13 league goals this season have come away from home – he also netted against Liverpool at Goodison Park – and only Romelu Lukaku, in both 2015-16 and 2016-17, has ever scored nine on the road for Everton in the Premier League.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Liverpool are unbeaten in their past 23 meetings with Everton in all competitions (W11 D12), their longest unbeaten run against an opponent in their history.

– Liverpool vs Everton is the most drawn fixture in Premier League history, with 24 of the meetings between the sides ending level. The Merseyside derby has also seen more red cards than any other fixture in the competition (22).

– The Reds have not lost four consecutive Premier League matches since December 2002 under Gerard Houllier.

– Liverpool have only lost four consecutive home league matches once previously, a run of four that ended on Christmas Day in 1923. The last reigning top-flight champions to lose four home league games in a row were Everton in the 1928-29 season.

– Everton are unbeaten in each of their past seven Premier League away games (W5 D2); they last enjoyed a longer such streak in March 2016 (eight matches).