Frank Lampard has urged Everton to stay “calm” in their survival bid while acknowledging the magnitude of Tuesday’s game against Newcastle United.

New Toffees boss Lampard takes his team to Tyneside for their first game since he was appointed in place of Rafael Benitez.

For now, Everton are outside of the relegation places in the Premier League, but Newcastle, who head into the match in 19th, can close to within a point of their opponents with a win.

Lampard knows the need to turn Everton’s form around but also has so far evaded the “strain” of the situation as a new coach.

“We have to stay calm,” he said. “There is a long way to go, 18 games. To put everything on these two games (against Newcastle and Leeds United) would be wrong.

“We are 16th and there are reasons for that. The good thing with being a new manager is you don’t feel the strain and pressure of it.

“The most important thing for me is to have a clean slate in my head. I understand the severity of the game that but also walking in fresh is hopefully something I can bring to the table.”

Eddie Howe is expecting a tough test from Lampard’s Everton, but he challenged Newcastle to repeat their performance from a 1-0 win at Leeds last time out.

“I fully respect Frank, I know him well,” said Howe, who has been boosted by a series of January signings.

“I think he’s an outstanding manager and he’s got a great backroom team with him – really astute people, clever people that have gone in behind him to work with him and the players.

“I think they have a strong management team, a strong team on the pitch, so, as always in every Premier League game, we’re going to have to be at our very best to win.

“If you look back at the Leeds game for us, you saw the performance, the physical effort we gave – some of our best fitness markers of the season we gave in that match to win, and we’re going to have to repeat that here.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Newcastle United – Bruno Guimaraes

Newcastle’s new Brazil international signing is sure to get a great reception at St James’ Park. Guimaraes has the potential to change the way the team play from his position in midfield, so Howe will be hoping he can hit the ground running. The coach said on Monday Guimaraes was “someone we love”, adding: “We can’t wait to see him play in a Newcastle shirt.”

Everton – Dele Alli

In Everton’s midfield, Alli is also an exciting arrival – and he has a fan in Lampard, who leapt to his defence on Monday. “My personal opinion is that I don’t care what car he drives, what clothes he wears, as long as I get a lad who comes to training every day and wants to improve every day,” Lampard said. Now it is up to Alli to repay his manager’s faith on the pitch.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Newcastle won their home Premier League match against Everton last season, winning 2-1 under Steve Bruce. The Magpies have not won consecutive home league games against the Toffees since a run of three between March 2002 and April 2004.

– Everton have scored in their last 10 away league games against Newcastle, a run stretching back to the 2010-11 season. It is their longest active run of scoring at an away side in the Premier League, last scoring in more consecutive away top-flight games against an opponent between 1955 and 1995 at Bolton Wanderers (12 in a row).

– Newcastle haven’t scored more than once in any of their last nine Premier League games, since a 3-3 draw against Brentford in November. They last had a longer run without scoring more than one goal between August and October 2019 (10).

– No side earned more points from their first four Premier League games this season than Everton (10). However, since then the Toffees have picked up just nine points from 16 Premier League games, fewer than any other side in the division in that time.

– Newcastle have dropped a league-high 21 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season, while only West Ham (12) have won more points from behind so far than Everton (11).