Frank Lampard was full of praise for Donny van de Beek, who excelled on his first start for Everton.

Van de Beek started in a two-man midfield alongside Allan last week, as Everton cruised to a much-needed 3-0 win over Leeds United. It was the former Ajax star’s first league start of the season, with the Dutch international having struggled for gametime at Manchester United.

He looks set to be a crucial player for Lampard after joining Everton on loan, however, and immediately added a composure that has been missing in the Toffees midfield.

“I’ve been really impressed,” Lampard said of Van de Beek ahead of Saturday’s trip to Southampton. “On a professional level, since speaking to him, him coming and seeing him train, I am absolutely impressed with his fitness and his game sharpness. When you’re watching training it doesn’t surprise you.

“When I think back to the time he has had at United, he’s a top level player. He was when United signed him and he was a Ajax. It’s not easy. There are different ways of reacting and I’m sure it was tough. He has shown that if you keep your head down and keep working you can come through it.”

Southampton go into the game in fine form, having beaten Tottenham away before drawing with United at Old Trafford in their last two outings.

Those results led to Ralph Hasenhuttl been linked with the United job, but the Austrian dismissed the speculation.

“I don’t want to speak about my future every week. Last week we spoke about some different stuff, this week we should speak about our game against Everton. This is more important,” he said. “My whole energy and focus is on this game, anything else I will leave to you.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Southampton – Che Adams

Adams has scored in his last two Premier League games, netting Saints’ winner against Tottenham and their equaliser against Manchester United. Only once before has he scored in three consecutive Premier League appearances, doing so in March 2021.

Everton – Richarlison

Richarlison has scored five goals in his last six Premier League games against Southampton, netting in each of his last four against them in the competition. Only Harry Kane (six) and Andrew Cole (five) have ever scored in more consecutive Premier League appearances against the Saints.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Everton lost 3-1 at Newcastle in their first Premier League game under Lampard – the only manager to lose his first two Premier League games on the road with the Toffees was Mike Walker in March 1994, in a season that saw Everton avoid relegation on the final day of the season.

– Dele Alli has been directly involved in nine Premier League goals against Southampton (five goals, four assists), more than he has against any other opponent in the competition. However, eight of these came in his first four appearances against them, with just one coming in his last five.

– Everton are looking for consecutive Premier League wins for the first time since September, following their 3-0 win over Leeds last time out. However, the Toffees have won just once away from home in the league this season (2-0 v Brighton in August), picking up just two points from their last 27 available on the road (D2 L7).

– Southampton are without a clean sheet in 13 Premier League games, the longest current run in the competition. However, the Saints have also found the net themselves in each of the last eight.

– Southampton have lost their last two Premier League games against Everton, last losing three league games in a row against the Toffees between September 1990 and January 1992.