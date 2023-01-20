Frank Lampard says Everton “have got to find a way out” but vows he will not seek to blame others for their struggles ahead of a Premier League clash with West Ham United.

The Toffees take on the Hammers with both teams trapped in the bottom three and facing a tough fight for survival.

Lampard acknowledges the odds are stacked against his side, but he still believes he can get them to improve.

“I have to tell them where to be better, show them and offer solutions,” he said. “That’s my job. It’s not kids’ football, there’s a lot on it and there’s professional duty. We have got to find a way out.

“At the same time, it’s on me, my staff and the players themselves to try and boost confidence to get some momentum. I have to strike the balance every day.

“This is a pressurised job but I never cry too much about that. I played for a long time and it helps you adapt.

“One of the first things I learned was the moment you make excuses by looking at anything other than yourself, that’s when you fail.”

Opposite number David Moyes meanwhile has outlined why his side have swooped for Aston Villa’s Danny Ings to shore up their offensive options this month.

“We need someone who knows the league,” he added. “We’ve had a look at a few players but I wanted someone who wasn’t a risk in terms of knowing the league. He is what we need.”

“We need to score more goals that’s the obvious thing and Danny is as good as it gets. The paperwork was done in time so we need to wait for the confirmation on registration.

“Gianluca (Scamacca) has a bit of a knee injury, which will keep him out for a short time so I only have Micky [Antonio] and Danny as out-and-out forwards.

“Hopefully, he will settle in well as we need that competition.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

West Ham – Danny Ings

The big new name at the London Stadium is looking to reignite both his own campaign and that of his new club. Ings has six goals in 18 league appearances this term and he will be looking to add to the collection.

Everton – Demarai Gray

The Toffees man been involved in each of their last three Premier League goals, scoring two and assisting the other. It’s only the second time he’s registered a goal or assist in three consecutive Premier League games before, never doing so in four in a row.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Following a 2-1 home win last season, West Ham are looking for consecutive home league wins over Everton for the first time since November 1986.

– Everton are looking to complete a Premier League double over West Ham United for the first time since the 2014-15 season.

– Everton have won more Premier League games (28) and scored more Premier League goals (89) against West Ham than they have any other opponent in the competition. If they win this game, the Hammers would be the first team the Toffees have racked up 100 Premier League points against (currently 97).

– Everton are winless in nine Premier League away games in London (D3 L6), since a 1-0 win at West Ham in May 2021. They last went 10 without a win in the capital between March 2017 and November 2018, a run which ended with a 2-0 win at West Ham.

– This is the first Premier League meeting between West Ham and Everton with both sides in the relegation zone since February 1995, with Tony Cottee twice giving the Hammers the lead at Upton Park, only for Paul Rideout and Anders Limpar to equalise in a 2-2 draw.