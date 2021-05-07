Everton-West Ham United Preview

Carlo Ancelotti has demanded a response from his Everton team, as the Toffees hope to keep their dwindling European hopes alive when they face Champions League-chasing West Ham.

The Hammers, managed by former long-time Everton boss David Moyes, are flying high in fifth and, depending on results elsewhere, could end the weekend on level points with fourth-placed Chelsea.

Everton, meanwhile, are in eighth, six points behind West Ham following a dismal home defeat to Aston Villa – the Toffees’ form at Goodison Park having negated their impressive away performances – and Ancelotti is expecting a reaction.

He said: “It is a vital game against West Ham, they are in the fight, they are in a better position than us at the moment so it will be an important result. We want to put all of our energy for this game, which we can consider vital for the end of the season.

“We are frustrated by the performance against Villa but we have to move on. The history of this season says that when we have problems, we move on with fantastic results. I’m sure that the reaction will be fantastic.”

Everton will be without talisman James Rodriguez, who sustained an injury in the warm up before the Villa game, though Moyes may well be able to welcome back crucial midfielder Declan Rice since suffering a knee problem on international duty in March.

“We’re obviously getting closer to getting Declan back, because we’re another week down the line and we’re hoping that we can have him available,” Moyes said.

“He’s back on the grass and closing in on it. He’s so important for us and we need to get him back as soon as we can. He can make the difference and we have a big game coming up this weekend.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

West Ham – Said Benrahma

No player has had more shots without scoring in the Premier League this season than West Ham’s Said Benrahma (30), and the ex-Brentford star is surely set for his luck to change before the season is out.

Everton – Abdoulaye Doucoure

While James is out, Everton will be boosted by the return of Abdoulaye Doucoure, who has missed the last eight matches with a stress fracture. The Toffees have won just one of those games, and Ancelotti said: “Doucoure is one of our most important players that we have. He was a really good signing and I hope he can show his quality in these few games that we have before the end.”

KEY OPTA FACTS

-Michail Antonio has scored nine Premier League goals this season and could become the fifth West Ham player to reach double figures in consecutive campaigns in the competition after Tony Cottee, Frederic Kanoute, Carlton Cole and Marko Arnautovic.

-Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored seven headed goals in the Premier League this season. The last player to net more in a single campaign was Roque Santa Cruz in 2007-08 (eight), while the only Everton player to score more in a season was Duncan Ferguson in 1997-98 (nine).

-Ancelotti has faced Moyes more often without ever winning than he has any other manager in the Premier League (six – D3 L3). Meanwhile, Moyes has only faced Alex McLeish and Paul Lambert (both seven) more often without losing in the Premier League.

-Everton have won four of their five Premier League games in London this season (L1), as many as they had in their previous 30 in the capital (D11 L15). The Toffees have never won as many as five games in London in a single top-flight campaign.

-Ten of Everton’s 15 league victories this season have come away from home. It’s their highest number of Premier League away wins in a season, with the Toffees last having more in 1984-85 (12).