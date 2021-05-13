Everton’s European qualification bid hit by draw at Villa

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP)Everton’s Europa League qualification hopes were dealt a blow by a limp 0-0 draw at Aston Villa in the Premier League on Thursday.

Everton still climbed to eighth but is two points behind fifth-placed West Ham. Ben Godfrey and Dominic Calvert-Lewin were denied by Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez, while Tyrone Mings wasted a rare opening for the hosts.

Villa captain Jack Grealish ended his three-month injury layoff as a second-half substitute. Villa remains 11th with three games to go.

—

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports