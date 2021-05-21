EWU hires Joddie Gleason as women’s basketball coach

CHENEY, Wash. (AP)Eastern Washington has hired Seattle’s Joddie Gleason as women’s basketball coach.

Gleason has spent the past five years as associate head coach at Seattle, and previously spent 12 years as head coach at Humboldt State.

Gleason replaces Wendy Schuller, who spent 20 years as Eastern Washington’s head coach and was fired after three straight losing seasons.

During Gleason’s tenure at Seattle, the Redhawks were in the top three in scoring offense in the Western Athletic Conference during the 2018, 2020 and 2021 seasons.

At Division II Humboldt State, Gleason compiled an overall record of 201-137 and was the program’s all-time winningest coach upon her departure.

Gleason is a graduate of California State-Chico.