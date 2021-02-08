Ex-LSU aide Busch is back with Huskers as defensive analyst

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)Former LSU safeties coach Bill Busch will return to Nebraska as a defensive analyst and is among three staff hires announced Monday by coach Scott Frost.

Marcus Castro-Walker, the director of college personnel at Arizona State the past four years, will join the Cornhuskers as director of player development. Keanon Lowe was hired as an offensive analyst after working as an analyst at UCLA last season.

Busch had two previous four-year stints at Nebraska, most recently as an assistant coach under Bill Callahan from 2004-07. Busch also was a graduate assistant under Tom Osborne from 1990-93. Busch was among the LSU assistants let go when defensive coordinator Bo Pelini was fired in December.

Castro-Walker was player personnel director for Frost at Central Florida and will help manage and oversee the players’ off-field responsibilities.

Prior to working for Chip Kelly at UCLA, Lowe was head coach at two Oregon high schools. Lowe was a receiver at Oregon from 2011-14, when Frost was an assistant with the Ducks.

—

