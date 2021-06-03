Eyeing sixth straight victory, Storm try to clip Wings

Even an unexpected coaching change hasn’t slowed down the Seattle Storm.

The Storm (6-1) won their fifth consecutive game and first under new coach Noelle Quinn when they defeated Indiana 88-73 on Tuesday night, just two days after Dan Hughes suddenly retired.

They will try to extend their streak when they host the Dallas Wings (2-4) on Friday night.

“(Quinn) was great,” Sue Bird said after scoring 12 points Tuesday. “I totally understand and respect (that) a lot of conversation was about this being her first coaching job, but I feel like she’s had such great experience.”

Quinn had been a Storm assistant since retiring as a player three years ago, including her role as associate head coach during Seattle’s championship run last season.

Breanna Stewart had 28 points and six rebounds and Jewell Loyd added 18 points to help Quinn win her debut.

“She’s a certified bucket,” center Mercedes Russell said of Stewart. “It’s so fun playing with her and being alongside her in the game. She’s so versatile and athletic. It’s really fun being her teammate.”

Seattle defeated host Dallas 100-97 in overtime on May 22. That started a four-game losing streak for the Wings that ended with a 79-69 home win against the Los Angeles Sparks on Tuesday.

“We played with a lot of energy, a lot of passion, and we played for 40 minutes,” Wings coach Vickie Johnson said after Tuesday’s win.

Tyasha Harris scored a team-high and career-high 18 points, making 4 of 6 3-pointers. The Wings made 10 3-pointers and 17 of 18 free throws.

The Wings’ defense held down the Sparks’ offense, and Dallas had a 41-24 rebounding advantage.

“Some nights, shots may not go down,” Johnson said, “but you have to be able to do something else.”

The Wings expect to receive a boost from the return of Allisha Gray (USA) and Satou Sabally (Germany), who have been competing in Olympic qualifiers. Johnson said both will play Friday as Dallas begins a five-game road trip.

