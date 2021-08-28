F1 races in Turkey, Mexico and Brazil pushed back one week

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP)The Formula One calendar has been modified for the rest of the season with races in Turkey, Mexico and Brazil shifted back by one week and the venue for another race yet to be decided.

Formula One announced the changes on Saturday with the Turkish Grand Prix, originally slated for Oct. 3, now being held Oct. 10.

Although the United States GP stays on Oct. 24, the Mexican GP is moved from Oct. 31 to Nov. 7, with Brazil shifted from that date to Nov. 14.

There is set to be a race the following weekend, but the location has yet to be given amid reports it could be Qatar, given that the season concludes with the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at Jeddah on Dec. 5 and the season-ending Abu Dhabi on Dec. 12.

The changes were triggered by the cancelation of the Japanese GP on Oct. 10 amid coronavirus concerns.

”The pandemic continues to present the season with challenges, but we have proven we can adapt, and we are confident we can deliver a record breaking 22 races this year,” F1 president Stefano Domenicali said. ”I want to thank the promoters in Brazil, Mexico and Turkey for their patience and flexibility.”

The cancellation and postponement of races last year at the start of the pandemic meant the 2020 season didn’t start until July, and was compressed to a 17-race schedule through December.

