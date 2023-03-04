TEANECK, N.J. (AP)Demetre Roberts had 18 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 70-50 win over St. Francis (PA) on Saturday night in a Northeast Conference Tournament semifinal.

Roberts added five assists for the Knights (19-14). Ansley Almonor scored 15 points and added seven rebounds. Grant Singleton shot 4 for 8 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Maxwell Land led the way for the Red Flash (13-18) with 13 points. Josh Cohen added 12 points and eight rebounds. Landon Moore finished with 10 points and four assists.

Fairleigh Dickinson took the lead with 10:21 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 35-28 at halftime, with Almonor racking up eight points. Fairleigh Dickinson pulled away with a 9-2 run in the second half to extend a 12-point lead to 19 points. They outscored the Red Flash by 13 points in the final half, as Roberts led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.