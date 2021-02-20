Fairleigh Dickinson defeats Mount St. Mary’s 76-71 in OT

TEANECK, N.J. (AP)Jahlil Jenkins had 24 points as Fairleigh Dickinson narrowly defeated Mount St. Mary’s 76-71 in overtime on Saturday.

Brandon Rush had 15 points for Fairleigh Dickinson (8-13, 7-8 Northeast Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak. Joe Munden Jr. added 14 points and nine rebounds. Brandon Powell had 12 points and six rebounds.

Deandre Thomas had 15 points for the Mountaineers (8-10, 7-7). Nana Opoku added 11 points and seven rebounds. Mezie Offurum had 11 points.

Damian Chong Qui made a 3-pointer for Mount St. mary’s with five seconds left in regulation to force overtime.

