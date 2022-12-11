TEANECK, N.J. (AP)Ansley Almonor’s 15 points helped Fairleigh Dickinson defeat NJIT 73-71 on Sunday.

Sean Moore’s offensive rebound and putback with 2 seconds left broke a tie and gave the Knights the win.

Almonor added seven rebounds for the Knights (6-6). Demetre Roberts added 15 points and Joe Munden Jr. added 11.

Adam Hess finished with 15 points for the Highlanders (1-9). Mekhi Gray added 14 points, six rebounds and two blocks for NJIT. Kevin Osawe had 10 points and seven rebounds.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.