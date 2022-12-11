TEANECK, N.J. (AP)Ansley Almonor’s 15 points helped Fairleigh Dickinson defeat NJIT 73-71 on Sunday.

Sean Moore’s offensive rebound and putback with 2 seconds left broke a tie and gave the Knights the win.

Almonor added seven rebounds for the Knights (6-6). Demetre Roberts added 15 points and Joe Munden Jr. added 11.

Adam Hess finished with 15 points for the Highlanders (1-9). Mekhi Gray added 14 points, six rebounds and two blocks for NJIT. Kevin Osawe had 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.