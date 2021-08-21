Fajardo, Lauther help Roughriders stay unbeaten

Cody Fajardo passed for 321 yards and Brett Lauther converted on all five field-goal attempts as the Saskatchewan Roughriders remained the league’s only undefeated team with a 23-10 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks on Saturday night at Mosaic Stadium.

Lauther kicked 19 and 42-yard field goals in the second quarter to give Saskatchewan (3-0) a 9-3 lead at halftime and Fajardo scored on a 2-yard run midway through the third quarter to make it 17-3.

After DeVonte Dedmon’s 3-yard run drew Ottawa (1-1) within 17-10, Lauther extended the advantage with a 31-yard kick and a 26-yarder in the fourth quarter.

Matt Nichols went 19 of 24 for 176 yards with one interception and R.J. Harris had five catches for 101 yards for the Redblacks, who were off last week following a season-opening win over Edmonton.