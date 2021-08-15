Fajardo, Roughriders take advantage of sloppy Tiger-Cats

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Cody Fajardo threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to lead the Saskatchewan Roughriders to a 30-8 rout of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday night at Mosaic Stadium.

All three Saskatchewan (2-0) touchdowns came off turnovers and got a field goal off another to beat the Tiger-Cats (0-2) for the seventh time in the past eight meetings.

Jeremiah Masoli completed 17 of 25 passes for 135 yards without a TD and was intercepted twice. He was replaced by Dane Evans, who went 3 of 10 for 71 yards.

Six players after the Roughriders recovered a fumble, Fajardo called his own number and scampered into the end zone from 14 yards out for a 7-1 lead early in the second quarter. Masoli’s 1-yard TD run midway through the quarter put Hamilton on top but Brett Lauther kicked a 19-yard field goal and Farjardo found Mitchell Picton for an eight-yard scoring strike to extend the advantage to 17-8 with less than a minute left in the half.

Masoli was picked off by A.J. Hendry in the third quarter and the Roughriders moved down the field before Fajardo’s six-yard TD pass to Kyran Moore made it 24-8.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Back to School

More Back to School

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51