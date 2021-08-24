Falcons add former first-round pick Rosen to backup QB race

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP)Former Arizona Cardinals first-round pick Josh Rosen has signed with the Atlanta Falcons and will compete to open the season as the backup quarterback.

Rosen replaces AJ McCarron, who was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday. The Falcons said Sunday an MRI showed McCarron suffered an ACL injury to his right knee in Saturday night’s 37-17 preseason lossto the Miami Dolphins.

Rosen, 24, was the No. 10 overall pick by Arizona in the 2018 (backslash)draft. Rosen lasted only one season with the Cardinals, starting 13 games in 2018 and throwing 11 touchdowns with 14 interceptions.

Rosen was traded to Miami, where he started three games in 2019, throwing five interceptions and one touchdown pass. He was waived by the San Francisco 49ers on Aug. 17 and also spent time with Tampa Bay, making the Falcons his fifth team in four seasons.

Rosen completed a combined 54.8 percent of his passes for 2,845 yards with 12 touchdowns and 19 interceptions in his two seasons with Arizona and Miami.

McCarron shared time with rookie Feleipe Franks in the Falcons’ first two preseason games. Starter Matt Ryan has not played.

The Falcons were off Tuesday. Rosen is expected to join practice on Wednesday and play in Sunday’s final preseason game against Cleveland.

”Depending on who we sign, they’ll be ready to go, depending on what we want to do,” coach Arthur Smith said on Monday of plans for the quarterbacks against the Browns.

Smith said he could add another quarterback next week, when teams will be making their final roster cuts.

The Falcons on Tuesday also cut running back Javian Hawkins, outside linebacker Shareef Miller, defensive lineman Olive Sagapolu, wide receiver Austin Trammell and offensive lineman Willie Wright. The moves left the roster at 80 players.

—

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL