Falcons face more painful salary-cap cuts before free agency

ATLANTA FALCONS (4-12)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: C Alex Mack, RB Todd Gurley, S Ricardo Allen, OG James Carpenter, DE Allen Bailey, DE Steven Means, DE Charles Harris, S Keanu Neal, S Damontae Kazee, RB Brian Hill, CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson, OG Justin McCray, TE Luke Stocker, LB LaRoy Reynolds, CB Darqueze Dennard, S Sharrod Neasman, OT John Wetzel, LB Edmond Robinson, WR Laquon Treadwell, QB Kurt Benkert.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: WR Brandon Powell, OT Matt Gono.

NEEDS: Quarterback and running back likely will be prime needs in free agency and the draft. Ito Smith could be the top returning running back if Gurley and Hill are not re-signed. The Falcons already have cleared almost $15 million by releasing two veterans from the defense, Allen and Bailey, and Carpenter from the offensive line. More cuts are coming. The team also waived quarterback Kurt Benkert, leaving starter Matt Ryan alone on the depth chart following Matt Schaub’s retirement. Tough decisions with Neal and Kazee could make safety another area of prime need. The expected loss of Mack means 2020 rookie Matt Hennessey is the probable replacement at center. More offensive line depth will be needed following Carpenter’s release.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $7.5 million over the cap.

—

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL