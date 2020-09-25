Falcons’ Julio Jones still has chance to play against Bears

ATLANTA (AP)Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones still has a chance to play against the Chicago Bears on Sunday after missing practice this week with a hamstring injury.

Jones was listed as questionable on Friday.

”We’ll take it all the way to the game with Julio,” coach Dan Quinn said, noting that Jones has been involved with the game plan.

Atlanta’s secondary will be without safety Ricardo Allen (elbow) and cornerback Kendall Sheffield (foot).

It is not unusual for Jones to play in games after missing most or all of the practices.

”He has the rare ability to do that when called upon if he is available,” Quinn said. ”We’ll give him and a couple others all the time and space they need.”

Jones aggravated a hamstring injury in last week’s loss to Dallas.

If Jones is limited or held out, there would be more pressure on Calvin Ridley, who shares the NFL lead with 239 yards and leads the league with four touchdown catches.

Among other starters listed as questionable are right tackle Kaleb McGary (knee), linebacker Foye Oluokun (hamstring) and defensive ends Dante Fowler (ankle) and Takk McKinley (groin).

