Falcons place WR Ridley on reserve/non-football injury list

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP)Wide receiver Calvin Ridley will miss at least three games for the Atlanta Falcons after being placed on the reserve/non-football injury list.

The Falcons announced the roster designation on Friday. Players placed on the list must miss a minimum of three weeks.

The move follows Ridley’s announcement last Sunday that he needs ”to step away from football at this time and focus on my mental wellbeing.” Ridley wrote on his Twitter account the time away will ”help me be the best version of myself now and in the future.”

Ridley was a late scratch for last week’s game against Carolina. He will miss Sunday’s game at New Orleans.

Ridley also missed the Falcons’ 27-20 win over the New York Jets in London on Oct. 10 for what was described as personal reasons. He returned to make a touchdown catch in Atlanta’s 30-28 win at Miami on Oct. 24.

Quarterback Matt Ryan said Wednesday he expects the team will use a committee approach at wide receiver during Ridley’s absence. Tajae Sharpe had five receptions as the fill-in starter for Ridley last week.

