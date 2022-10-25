FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP)The Atlanta Falcons released defensive tackle Marlon Davidson, a second-round draft pick in 2020, from their reserve/injured list on Tuesday.

Davidson was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 1 following knee surgery. He started only one of 19 games in two seasons with Atlanta. He had 21 tackles with one sack and one interception in 2021 and had not been active for a game this season.

The Falcons, dealing with a depleted secondary, signed cornerback BoPete Keyes to the practice squad. Outside linebacker Jordan Brailford was released from the practice squad.

Keyes, a seventh-round draft pick by Kansas City in 2020, was cut from the Houston Texans’ practice squad last week.

Keyes has played in 13 games for the Chiefs, Indianapolis and Chicago.

The Falcons placed cornerback Casey Hayward on IR last week. Another starting cornerback, A.J. Terrell, suffered an ankle sprain in the first quarter of Sunday’s 35-17 loss at Cincinnati.

Also, cornerback Dee Alford was held out against the Bengals with a hamstring injury and safety Jaylinn Hawkins suffered a head injury. Backup cornerback Mike Ford suffered an ankle injury in the game.

—

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL