Falden scores 17 to lift James Madison past FAU 69-65

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP)Charles Falden had 17 points as James Madison narrowly beat Florida Atlantic 69-65 on Sunday.

Falden added two free throws with three seconds left as the Dukes (6-2) made five of six in the last 20 seconds. Justin Amadi added eight points and Jalen Hodge scored nine and 10 of 11 players scored.

Michael Forrest had 18 points for the Owls (3-4). Alijah Martin added 12 points. Giancarlo Rosado had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51