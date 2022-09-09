NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP)Jack Zergiotis threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score in the first quarter and Merrimack breezed to a 45-17 victory over Division II-member Assumption on Friday night.

Zergiotis opened the scoring for Merrimack (1-1) with a 1-yard TD run and capped a 21-point first quarter with a 22-yard scoring strike to Hayden FIsher.

Garry Rosemond Jr. picked off a Jacob Cady pass and returned it 40 yards for a touchdown in between Zergiotis’ scores. Rosemond returned a kickoff 94 yards for a TD in the fourth quarter

Zergiotis completed 12 of 26 passes for 159 yards. He added a 2-yard scoring toss to Jelani Mason in the final period.

Cady ran for a 14-yard score and threw a 29-yard scoring strike to Connor Milks in the final quarter for the Greyhounds, who trailed 24-0 after three periods.

—

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25