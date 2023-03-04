RUSTON, La. (AP)Vladislav Goldin had 15 points in Florida Atlantic’s 76-72 victory over Louisiana Tech on Saturday night.

Goldin added four blocks for the Owls (28-3, 18-2 Conference USA). Johnell Davis added 14 points while going 5 of 8 and 4 of 7 from the free-throw line, and he also had five rebounds. Michael Forrest recorded 12 points and shot 4 for 4, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc.

Isaiah Crawford led the way for the Bulldogs (14-17, 7-13) with 20 points. Keaston Willis added 16 points for Louisiana Tech. Jordan Crawford also had 14 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.