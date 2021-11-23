Faulk scores 100th goal, Blues beat Golden Knights 5-2

ST. LOUIS (AP)Justin Faulk scored his 100th career goal to cap a quick three-goal outburst by St. Louis in the first period, and the Blues beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 on Monday night.

Ryan O’Reilly, Tyler Bozak, Brandon Saad and Niko Mikkola also scored for the Blues, who won for the third time in 11 games. Jordan Binnington, who had lost six of his last seven starts, was sharp and made 32 saves.

Chandler Stephenson and Reilly Smith scored for the Golden Knights, who had won five of six.

St. Louis trailed 2-0 before breaking loose midway through the first period.

SHARKS 2, HURRICANES 1, OT

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) – Alexander Barabanov scored 1:42 into overtime and San Jose handed Carolina only its third loss of the season.

Kevin Labanc tied it for the Sharks early in the third period before Barabanov won it just after a power play expired to give San Jose its second win in six games. Tomas Hertl sent the puck to Barabanov, who was alone at the side of the net for a tap-in.

The Sharks went more than 135 minutes without a goal before breaking through late against Antti Raanta and the Hurricanes.

Carolina had won four straight road games and 14 of 16 overall on the season before blowing a third-period lead.

Tony DeAngelo scored for the Hurricanes, and Raanta made 25 saves.

James Reimer made 22 saves for San Jose.

AVALANCHE 7, SENATORS 5

DENVER (AP) – Alex Newhook scored the go-ahead goal with 1:33 left, sending Colorado past Ottawa for its fifth straight win.

Zach Sanford got his first career hat trick for Ottawa but it wasn’t enough as the team played its first game in a week.

The Senators had not played since a 4-0 loss to Calgary on Nov. 14 and they were unable to practice for five days due to a COVID-19 outbreak. They got back on the ice Saturday after eight players and associate coach Jack Capuano were taken off the NHL protocol list.

Artem Zub and Josh Norris also scored and Brady Tkachuk had two assists for Ottawa, which was outshot 40-21. Filip Gustavsson made 33 saves.

Nazem Kadri had a goal and three assists, Cale Makar had two goals for the second straight game and Mikko Rantanen, Devon Toews and Valeri Nichuskin also scored for Colorado.

BLUE JACKETS 7, SABRES 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) – Jack Roslovic had two goals and an assist to lead the Columbus Blue Jackets past the Buffalo Sabres 7-4 on Monday night.

Roslovic and defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov each scored his first two goals of the season for Columbus. Max Domi added a goal and two assists, and Joonas Korpisalo made 29 saves fresh off a two-game West Coast trip to give the Blue Jackets their third victory in four games.

Columbus made it 5-2 with a three-goal outburst in the opening 3:41 of the second period. Oliver Bjorkstrand and Domi scored in the first 55 seconds, a franchise record for the fastest two goals to start a period. Domi’s goal came 31 seconds after Bjorkstrand’s sixth of the season.

Gavrikov added an empty-netter with 44.3 seconds left, followed by a second empty-netter from Sean Kuraly with 9.2 seconds remaining.

Tage Thompson scored twice for Buffalo and matched his career high for goals with eight – coming in his first 18 games. Zemgus Girgensons and Dylan Cozens each had a goal for the Sabres.

Columbus chased Buffalo starting goalie Dustin Tokarski after he made eight saves on 12 shots in 20:55. Aaron Dell stopped 14 shots in relief.

PREDATORS 3, DUCKS 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Yakov Trenin scored the tiebreaking goal at 12:10 of the third period and had an assist in Nashville’s victory over Anaheim.

Ryan Johansen added a goal and an assist for the Predators. Mikael Granlund also scored and Juuse Saros made 29 saves.

Nashville (10-7-1) stopped a two-game skid and handed Anaheim (10-6-3) its second consecutive defeat.

Rickard Rakell and Jamie Drysdale scored for the Ducks.

PENGUINS 3, JETS 1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) – Danton Heinen scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and Tristan Jarry allowed one goal after back-to-back shutouts to lead Pittsburgh over Winnipeg.

Dominic Toninato scored in the first period, but that was it for the Jets as Jarry finished with 30 saves after posting shutouts at Montreal and Toronto in the first two games of Pittsburgh’s three-game swing through Canada.

Jason Zucker and Jake Guentzel also scored for the Penguins, whose perfect road trip followed a three-game skid.

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 33 shots for Winnipeg, which lost its third straight and fell to 7-2-1 at home.

—

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports