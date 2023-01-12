CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP)Maizen Fausett had 22 points in Southern Utah’s 86-74 win over Sam Houston on Thursday night.

Tevian Jones scored 21 points and added five rebounds and three steals for the Thunderbirds (12-6, 4-1 Western Athletic Conference). Dee Barnes shot 5 for 9 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 17 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Qua Grant led the way for the Bearkats (12-5, 2-3) with 17 points, four assists and two steals. Donte Powers added 14 points for Sam Houston. In addition, Cameron Huefner finished with 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.