Pat Noonan has been focusing on getting FC Cincinnati prepared for their season opener against Austin FC, rather than pondering on the fact it is his first match in charge.

Noonan was appointed as Cincinnati’s new coach in the offseason. He takes over a team that finished bottom of the overall MLS standings in 2021.

However, there is a clean slate for 2022, and Noonan is relishing the chance to get started.

“It’s exciting. I’m sure it will hit once you walk out on to the field,” Noonan said. “But as of right now, the thought is still how do we prepare over the next couple of days to be at our best when we step on the field.

“It will be neat to be out there, no question, but it’ll be a lot better if we have the performance and result we are looking for.”

Noonan’s first test is a trip to Austin, who are heading into their sophomore year in MLS. Last year’s expansion franchise finished 12th in the Western Conference, collecting 31 points, though only Cincinnati lost more games (22 compared to Austin’s 21).

However, sporting director Claudio Reyna has complete faith in coach Josh Wolff to inspire Austin to a strong second season in the league.

“The players all buy into him, they respect him and those are the most important things, the energy he’s created,” Reyna said.

“He’s always a very good coach and running practices, but now it’s beyond that and that’s what I’m excited to see this year, in terms of managing the players, managing staff, which again, it’s a big jump when you go from an assistant coach to a head coach. The responsibilities you have and certainly, he’s much more comfortable and you see him really be at ease with it all. So, I’m excited for him.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Austin FC – Alex Ring

Having signed from New York City FC, Finnish midfielder Alex Ring was a regular for Austin in their first season, playing 31 times and contributing four goals. He will be hoping to start the second season strongly and show his quality against another of last year’s strugglers.

FC Cincinnati – Alec Kann

Cincinnati conceded a huge 74 goals last season, by far the worst in the league. In an attempt to rectify that, they signed goalkeeper Alec Kann as a free agent, after he left Atlanta United. He is expected to start as the club’s new number one.

KEY OPTA FACTS

-This will be the first ever meeting between the sides in MLS. Cincinnati has collected just one point in eight all-time away matches against Western Conference opponents, earning that lone draw at Houston last July.

-Austin endured a difficult first MLS season, losing 21 times in 34 games. Only three expansion teams lost more times in their first season: Chivas USA and Real Salt Lake in 2005 and Cincinnati in 2019 (22).

-Cincinnati lost its last 12 games last season, the most consecutive 90-minute losses in MLS history (excluding breakaway shootouts). No team in MLS history has lost 13 consecutive matches, with or without breakaway shootouts.

-Austin won four of its final five home matches last season (D1), holding opponents to just four total goals. Austin won just three of its first 12 matches at Q2 Stadium (D2 L7), conceding multiple goals in six of those matches.

-In its only two full MLS seasons, Cincinnati has two of the three worst defensive seasons in league history (75 allowed in 2019, 74 allowed in 2021, tied with Orlando City in 2018).