FC Cincinnati, Red Bulls play to scoreless draw

HARRISON, N.J. (AP)Kenneth Vermeer made three saves for his fifth shutout of the season and FC Cincinnati tied the New York Red Bulls 0-0 on Wednesday night.

Cincinnati (3-7-6) has lost only two of its last nine matches – with four clean sheets. New York (5-7-4) had its winless streak extended to five matches.

Patryk Klimala nearly scored for New York in the fifth minute with a shot off the crossbar.

New York goalkeeper Carlos Miguel Coronel made two saves for his fifth shutout.

