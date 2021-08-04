FC Cincinnati, Red Bulls play to scoreless draw

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

HARRISON, N.J. (AP)Kenneth Vermeer made three saves for his fifth shutout of the season and FC Cincinnati tied the New York Red Bulls 0-0 on Wednesday night.

Cincinnati (3-7-6) has lost only two of its last nine matches – with four clean sheets. New York (5-7-4) had its winless streak extended to five matches.

Patryk Klimala nearly scored for New York in the fifth minute with a shot off the crossbar.

New York goalkeeper Carlos Miguel Coronel made two saves for his fifth shutout.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Back to School

More Back to School

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51