FC Cincinnati-Toronto FC Preview

Frustrated Toronto FC boss Chris Armas expects his side to emerge from their “demoralizing” run of defeats as a stronger team.

The Reds conceded late on for the second game running in their midweek loss to Nashville SC and are now without a point in four games.

Toronto have won just once in nine outings all campaign, meanwhile, and are only being kept off the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings by the Chicago Fire.

Armas is under growing pressure ahead of Saturday’s clash with fellow strugglers FC Cincinnati at Exploria Stadium, but he is attempting to remain upbeat.

“We’ve taken a lot of hits. We’ve taken a lot on the chin here. And it’s demoralizing for all of us, but we’re going to pick ourselves up and be ready for Saturday,” Armas said.

“That’s what we have to do. The strength is within our team and we’ll find the answers by being together, sticking together.

“We’re hitting our storm early in the year here. We’ll be stronger for it in the end, but yeah, it’s frustrating. That’s the emotion.”

Cincinnati climbed two points above Toronto with a 1-0 win over the Chicago Fire on Wednesday thanks to Alvaro Barreal’s 50th-minute free-kick.

After a four-game winless run to begin the campaign, the Orange and Blue have now won two of their last four matches and coach Jaap Stam is pleased with the progress made.

“Everybody is very happy, everybody is very confident and hopefully we can take this forward ” the Dutchman said.

“It’s very important to get a win, and it’s not only to look at the table and getting higher up the table.

“To certain people that is very important, but we’re still working on things and in the process of getting better every game.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Toronto FC – Jonathon Osorio

Osorio is one of only two Toronto players, along with Ayo Akinola, to have scored more than once so far this season. He has three in total, including goals in back-to-back games. If Toronto are to take something on Saturday, they will likely need their long-serving midfielder to be on top of his game.

FC Cincinnati – Brenner

Cincinnati had failed to score in two successive games prior to Barreal finding the net from a free-kick against Chicago. The 18 goals conceded by Toronto this season is the most of any side in MLS, though, and this could be a chance for Brazilian forward Brenner to end his seven-match wait for a goal.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Toronto FC have won all three of their meetings with FC Cincinnati, outscoring them 8-2 in those games. The three-match run is Toronto’s longest current winning streak against any opponent.

– The Reds are off to the second-worst start in club history with five points through nine matches, only better than their nine-match losing streak to start the 2012 season. The Reds have lost four straight matches for the first time since 2015. They have not lost five in a row since April-May 2013.

– Cincinnati have won back-to-back away matches for the first time in club history after its 1-0 win at the Fire on Wednesday. Cincinnati’s six points in their last two away matches comes after collecting five in their previous 15 on the road (W1 D2 L12).

– Patrick Mullins scored what was at the time the go-ahead goal for Toronto against Nashville on Wednesday just one minute and 45 seconds after coming on as a substitute, the fastest a sub has scored in MLS this season. It is the fastest a TFC sub has scored after coming on since O’Brian White did so in one minute and 19 seconds against Chicago in May 2010.

– Cincinnati hit 12 shots on target in their win over the Fire on Wednesday, five more than they had ever previously recorded in an MLS match. Ten different FC Cincinnati players hit at least one shot on target in the match.