FC Dallas-Earthquakes Preview

Matias Almeyda believes Eric Remedi “covered his expectations” as the midfielder made his San Jose Earthquakes debut in last weekend’s defeat to Houston Dynamo.

Remedi, traded in from Atlanta United in the offseason, played the full match as the ‘Quakes went down 2-1 in their opening match of the season.

Despite the defeat, and Remedi being thrust straight into the action, Almeyda was happy with what he saw from the 25-year-old.

“I think Eric Remedi covered his expectations,” Almeyda told reporters.

“He knows the league very well, he’s a champion in this league, so he has a mentality that he wants to win.

“It’s going to take him some time to adapt to a new system like most players when they get to a new place. But I like how he played.”

Dallas, meanwhile, started their season with a goalless draw against Colorado Rapids.

Coach Luchi Gonzalez, however, sees plenty of potential from his side from an attacking perspective, with Dallas having clocked up 11 shots (five on target) in their season opener.

“As a coach, I couldn’t be happier with our options at nine. I know one is injured right now, but we’ve got two other really high-quality nines that are ready to take care of business,” he said.

“I like our depth. We are still going to look at our options maybe in the summer if we need to add a piece or two. I think we have the team to compete right away for goals.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

San Jose Earthquakes – Eric Remedi

Only Oswaldo Alanis (92) had more touches in San Jose’s team than Remedi (78) in the defeat to Houston. However, though he had a good influence on the game, Remedi’s tackling was off, with the combative midfielder conceding five fouls and failing to win a single one of his attempted tackles.

FC Dallas – Freddy Vargas

Franco Jara was the only Dallas player to manage as many attempts (three) against Colorado as Freddy Vargas, who played in an attacking, free role on the left of a front three. Vargas got one of his efforts on target, and will be hoping to get off the mark this time around.

KEY OPTA FACTS

•Dallas have kept a clean sheet in each of their first two matches of an MLS season only twice, in 1996 and 1999, when they kept three straight to start the season.

•Maximiliano Urruti’s winning goal against the Earthquakes on the opening weekend was scored in the 55th minute. The ‘Quakes allowed an MLS-high 13 goals in the first 15 minutes of the second half of matches last season.

•Dallas have failed to score in eight of their last 14 MLS matches, totaling just 10 goals in that time. Six of the eight scoreless matches have come away from home.

•San Jose lost just one of their last nine home matches last season (W4 D4). They finished last year unbeaten in their last five matches at Paypal Stadium, winning four times and drawing once.

•The ‘Quakes are unbeaten in six straight meetings with Dallas (W4 D2), their longest current unbeaten run against any opponent. San Jose last went longer without a loss to Dallas during a nine-game run (W2 D7) from 2004 to 2009.