FC Dallas-Galaxy Preview

Javier Hernandez has hit form this season for LA Galaxy, scoring 10 goals, but FC Dallas defender Nikolas Tafari insists he holds no fear over facing the forward.

Hernandez leads the MLS scoring charts, with Raul Ruidiaz of Seattle Sounders one adrift of the former Manchester United and Real Madrid man.

The Galaxy lost to Sporting Kansas City last time out to dent their hopes of challenging the Sounders at the top of the Western Conference, while Dallas fought back to draw 2-2 with the Vancouver Whitecaps in a bottle-of-the-table clash.

“He’s obviously a quality player but there’s no fear behind it. There’s respect, I certainly know what he can do,” Tafari said.

“There’s respect but I can’t be scared, I won’t be scared of it. Knowing what he’s good at, he’s sensational in the box. Anything outside of that isn’t necessarily his game. Just knowing where he is at all time with good communication and not letting him get a good run on you.”

When asked about the impact a quick turnaround in games may have on his side, Dallas coach Luchi Gonzales said: “We’ve anticipated this. It’s just moving forward, focusing on the next opportunity, quickly doing a reflection and grabbing the things we need to continue and being responsible about what we need to improve.”

The Galaxy, meanwhile, have this week tied young defender Julian Araujo, who has assisted one MLS goal this season and set up three last year.

“Julian is one of the best young defenders in North America and we’re thrilled that he’s chosen to continue his career with the LA Galaxy,” said general manager Dennis te Kloese.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

LA Galaxy – Javier Hernandez

With several of the Galaxy’s star names away on international duty, there is even more onus on Hernandez, who has not been picked by Mexico, to deliver. No other Galaxy forward has yet scored in MLS this term.

FC Dallas – Ricardo Pepi

Youngster Ricardo Pepi, who is enjoying a fine season, has scored the last four goals for Dallas (excluding own goals).

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Pepi is the first player to score four straight goals (excluding own goals) for Dallas since Roland Lamah in May-June 2017.

– The Galaxy ended a five-match losing streak to FC Dallas with a 2-0 win when the sides last met, in August 2019. Dallas had never won three or more consecutive games against the Galaxy before that run.

– The Galaxy have lost two straight home matches after winning six of their previous seven at Dignity Health Sports Park (D1). The 2-0 defeat to Sporting Kansas City on Sunday was the first time LA has failed to score at home since October last season.

– Including their playoff loss to Seattle last season, FC Dallas has dropped five straight away matches, being outscored 10-1 in those games. Dallas hasn’t lost six straight on the road since July-September 2003.

– All 34 goals scored in Galaxy matches this season have been scored inside the box (17 scored, 17 conceded). They’re the only team in MLS without a goal scored or allowed from outside the penalty area this season.