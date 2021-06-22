FC Dallas-Los Angeles FC Preview

Bob Bradley knows Los Angeles FC must get the “little details” right as they look to reignite a stalling MLS campaign.

LAFC have managed just two wins this season, and were held to a 1-1 draw by the Houston Dynamo in their last fixture.

Bradley’s team sit ninth in the Western Conference, and have work to do if they are to establish themselves in the playoff places as the season starts to click into a hectic period.

LAFC certainly had the better of the game against Houston, outshooting their opponents by 15 to three, but nevertheless only came away with a point.

“I think from the game they had three shots, two on goal, and Pablo (Sisniega) makes one good save, but we still, when you’re playing in a tight hard game and you take the lead at home in front of an amazing crowd, that ability to handle one or two plays until we can get the next goal,” Bradley said.

“Those are the little details right now that we continue to hurt ourselves with. But I still felt some positives.”

Dallas, meanwhile, sit bottom of the Western Conference after a run of five games without a win.

“It’s something that we’ve had to look back on in our notes from last year when we had a lot of midweek fixtures,” coach Luchi Gonzalez explained.

“It’s just being efficient and moving forward quickly. Obviously, reflecting, processing and analyzing the last game and putting it into an analysis for the players while knowing that they’re also recovering physically. And then the day before, like today, building up to the new objective and showing excitement for a game with a quick turn around.

“Our players are hungry to play so we actually embrace the opportunity to play against a great opponent in a difficult place with a passionate environment.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

LAFC – Carlos Vela

Carlos Vela recorded his second assist of the season in LAFC’s 1-1 draw with Houston on Saturday. Vela is yet to score, however, this season, and has gone six straight matches without a goal dating back to last season’s playoffs, the longest drought in his MLS career.

FC Dallas – Ricardo Pepi

Teenager Ricardo Pepi marked his second MLS start of the season with his second goal in the draw with Minnesota United last weekend. The 18-year-old is already only one shy of his tally of goals from 2020 (three).

KEY OPTA FACTS

– The four meetings between LAFC and FC Dallas have been split, with both teams winning once and two games drawn.

– LAFC’s lone win over Dallas was a 2-0 results in May 2019 before drawing 1-1 in Dallas three days later.

– After opening the season with a 2-0 win over Austin FC, LAFC has won just one of its last seven games (D3 L3), failing to keep a clean sheet in any of those. LAFC has failed to win either of their last two home games (D1 L1) as they’ve only gone three in a row without a win at home twice before (D2 L1 in August-September 2019 and D2 L1 in July-August 2018).

– With seven points (W1 D4 L3), Dallas is off to its third-worst start in its MLS history and its worst since taking just four points to start the 2009 campaign (W1 D1 L6). Dallas is winless in five straight regular season games for the first time since a six-game drought in April-May 2019 (D2 L4).

– Only Atlanta United (60.5 per cent) and LAFC (56.5 per cent) have had more possession than Dallas (56.1 per cent) this season. Just 23.9 per cent of Dallas’ passes have been in the attacking third, however, while 34.9 per cent of LAFC’s passes have been made in the attacking third.